Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Farmer started the past eight games and will receive Sunday off after slashing .276/.344/.345 during that stretch. Matt Reynolds will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
