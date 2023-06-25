Stoudt was recalled from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his start against Atlanta on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has given up eight earned runs across seven frames in his two starts for the Reds this year, but he'll receive another chance Sunday after Ben Lively (pectoral) landed on the injured list. Stoudt covered just 1.2 innings during his last start for Louisville and isn't fully built up after dealing with a rib injury, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, so Cincinnati also promoted reliever Randy Wynne.