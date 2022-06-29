Castillo (3-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Cubs. He struck out 11.

Castillo didn't seem to have the best feel for his changeup early on, but he was able to overpower Chicago with the heater -- in fact, all 11 of his punchouts were via the fastball. Overall, Castillo induced 23 swinging strikes on 123 pitches. While he missed time at the start of the season with a shoulder injury and has hit a few small bumps in the road since his return, Castillo will undoubtedly be a popular target for contending teams at the trade deadline.