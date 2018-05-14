Reds' Luis Castillo: Beats Dodgers for third win
Castillo (3-4) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits over six innings in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
He gave up a pair of solo homers but was sharp for most of the afternoon, getting a ton of swinging strikes (20 total) with both the high fastball and the low changeup. As noted by The Athletic, Castillo recently made a change to his mechanics, raising his arm slot. Castillo's release point and spin were down early on and that led to poor results, but he now has a 3.06 ERA and 22:2 K:BB in three May starts. He gets the Cubs at home next weekend.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out seven in win over Mets•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Takes rough loss against Milwaukee•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Lasts just one inning against Twins•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Back in loss column Sunday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Snatches first win against Brewers•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Throws first quality start in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...