Castillo (3-4) was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits over six innings in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk.

He gave up a pair of solo homers but was sharp for most of the afternoon, getting a ton of swinging strikes (20 total) with both the high fastball and the low changeup. As noted by The Athletic, Castillo recently made a change to his mechanics, raising his arm slot. Castillo's release point and spin were down early on and that led to poor results, but he now has a 3.06 ERA and 22:2 K:BB in three May starts. He gets the Cubs at home next weekend.