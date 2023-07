Weaver was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants after taking a comebacker to his left elbow, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After taking a line drive to the elbow off the bat of Michael Conforto, Weaver was immediately removed from the game by trainers. The Reds will take a look at him and should provide more information shortly. Weaver had surrendered four earned runs on four hits while racking up six strikeouts through 2.2 innings before making an early exit.