Weaver did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in an 11-7 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

All of the damage against Weaver came in the first inning as the Orioles got to him for four runs on five hits. He would allow just one more hit over the next 3.1 innings before being relieved by Alex Young, while recording only two strikeouts. The right-hander has now allowed at least four runs in three consecutive starts and in four of five starts this month. He also holds a dreadful 13:11 K:BB ratio in June after maintaining a 26:5 ratio through all of May.