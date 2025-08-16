Weaver earned a hold against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Weaver entered in a tight situation in the seventh frame, inheriting runners on second and third base with two outs. The right-hander uncorked a wild pitch to allow one run to cross the plate but then struck out Lars Nootbaar to escape further damage. Weaver returned for the eighth frame and allowed a runner to reach base on a single and his own error, yet he was able to get out of the inning on another punchout. After struggling a bit in July, Weaver has bounced back with a strong August, tossing 7.2 scoreless frames and posting a 10:1 K:BB across seven appearances. He remains one of the team's top setup options even after the trade-deadline acquisitions of Camilo Doval and David Bednar.