Weaver (1-2) picked up the win Tuesday in a 7-6 victory over the Mets, giving up four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander did pitch into the seventh inning for the first time this season, but maybe he shouldn't have as Pete Alonso led off the frame with a solo shot before the next three batters reached base, chasing Weaver from the game. He exited after 82 pitches (57 strikes), and he's now served up multiple homers in three of his four starts this season for Cincy. Weaver's rotation spot isn't in jeopardy for the moment, largely due to the fact he's one of the team's few healthy options, but his 7.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP don't offer much long-term job security. He'll likely next take the mound this weekend in Miami.