The Reds designated Richardson for assignment Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Following the Reds' acquisition of Dane Myers (knee) from Miami on Saturday, Richardson will end up as the roster casualty necessary to create space on the 40-man. The 25-year-old reliever finished 2025 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.54 WHIP alongside a 30:21 K:BB across 37.2 regular-season innings. However, his 4.06 FIP indicates that he performed slightly better than what his base stats suggest, and there's a chance another team in need of bullpen depth claims the right-hander off waivers.