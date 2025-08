The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville following Friday's game against Atlanta.

Richardson will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Zack Littell, whom Cincinnati acquired from Tampa Bay prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Richardson has spent most of the season in the majors and has a 4.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season out of the bullpen.