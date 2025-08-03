The Reds appointed Richardson from Triple-A Louisville to serve as its additional player for Sunday's MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tenn.

After the Speedway Classic was suspended Saturday in the first inning following multiple rain delays, Atlanta and Cincinnati will resume the game Sunday. Because starter Chase Burns isn't expected to pitch Sunday after tossing a perfect inning a day earlier, the Reds will lean on Richardson and slew of relievers to get them through the contest. Richardson will be a candidate to head back to Louisville immediately after the Speedway Classic.