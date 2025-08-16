Andujar went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Andujar singled in his first two plate appearance and contributed to an early 8-1 lead that the Reds eventually blew. A low-key trade deadline acquisition, Andujar has done nothing but hit since joining the club. He's slashing .387/.472/.742 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 11 games in a Cincinnati uniform. Andujar's hit safely in seven consecutive starts, serving primarily as the DH and being deployed in the middle of the order.