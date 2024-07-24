Martinez and Cincinnati won't face Atlanta in the final contest of Wednesday's doubleheader after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Martinez was initially scheduled to start Tuesday. However, rainouts on consecutive days will keep him from making his first start since May 22. With an off day on tap Thursday, the Reds will likely elect to skip Martinez's turn in the rotation until a fifth starter is next needed July 30 versus the Cubs. The Reds could get Carson Spiers (shoulder) back from the injured list to start that game, in which case Martinez would likely continue to work out of the bullpen.