The Reds transferred Martini (thumb) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Martini underwent thumb surgery earlier in the week, and Reds manager David Bell said at the time that the 34-year-old would be out until at least September. That has been confirmed with Martini's move to the 60-day IL, as he's now ineligible to be activated until Sept. 6. The move also frees up a spot on Cincinnati's 40-man roster.