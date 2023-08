Senzel was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

He had been starting at third base roughly two-thirds of the time lately, but the Reds will select Henry Ramos' contract to take Senzel's place on the active roster. On the season, the 28-year-old has been worth -0.6 fWAR while slashing .219/.290/.368 with nine home runs and five steals in 80 games.