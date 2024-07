Hinds went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Hinds was promoted from Triple-A Louisville for his MLB debut Monday and wasted no time making an impact. He doubled in the fifth inning for his first career hit before belting a 449-foot homer in the eighth. The 23-year-old produced a .698 OPS in 328 Triple-A plate appearances prior to his promotion.