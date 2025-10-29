Lowder (oblique/forearm) has made three starts for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds are being careful with Lowder, who has thrown two innings in all a three of his outings. The 2023 first-round selection allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six with zero walks. The right-hander is coming off a lost season due to his injuries and pitched a total of 9.1 innings in rehab outings. The club believes Lowder will have a normal offseason and compete for a rotation spot out of spring training.