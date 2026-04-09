Lowder (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Marlins, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Lowder hasn't been able to miss many bats in the early going this season, and he generated just seven whiffs on 95 pitches against Miami. Lowder served up four extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles to Owen Caissie. An RBI single by Javier Sanoja was the knockout blow in the sixth inning, as Lowder left trailing 5-1. Lowder has a 3.31 ERA and 11:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He's slated to face the Giants at home Wednesday.