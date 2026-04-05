Lowder (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts across six shutout innings.

It was Lowder's first major-league win since September of 2024, as he was limited to just five minor-league starts last season due to oblique and forearm issues. Lowder won a job in the Reds' rotation this spring, and the 24-year-old breezed through six shutout frames on 82 pitches. Through two starts this year, Lowder has a 1.64 ERA and 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road versus the Marlins next week.