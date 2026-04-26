Reds' Rhett Lowder: Overcomes slow start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowder did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings.
Lowder put the Reds on the back foot early after giving up a two-run double to Kerry Carpenter in the first inning. Lowder managed to settle in thereafter, keeping the Tigers off the board over the next four frames before exiting the game with the Reds up 3-2, but he did not come away with the win after Detroit scored six runs over the seventh and eighth innings. Lowder has given up two earned runs or less in four of his first six starts of the season, and he sits at a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 34 innings. He's lined up to start next week on the road against the Pirates.
More News
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Notches third win•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Earns win in quality start•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Yields five runs in loss Thursday•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Shuts out Texas over six innings•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Reds' Rhett Lowder: Scheduled for third game•