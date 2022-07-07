Dugger had his contract selected by the Reds ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds in mid-May but stuck around the organization after clearing waivers, and he'll now receive another chance in the majors. The 27-year-old could serve as the bulk pitcher for Thursday's nightcap since starter Jeff Hoffman hasn't completed two innings or more since late May. Dugger has given up six runs with a 12:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings between his single appearances with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay this year.