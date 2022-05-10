The Reds outrighted Dugger to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old righty will remain in the organization after none of MLB's other 29 teams put in a waiver claim for him when was designated for assignment Sunday. The Reds removed Dugger from the 40-man roster one day after he made his Cincinnati debut in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He started that contest and gave up three earned runs over three innings while striking out five.