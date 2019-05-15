Reds' Scooter Gennett: No baseball activities yet
Gennett (groin) is moving around well, but he hasn't yet been cleared for baseball activities, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
As much as Gennett is eager to get back, the Reds are taking great efforts to make sure he doesn't aggravate the injury. "No groundballs or anything like that yet," manager David Bell said of Gennett's limits. "Some of the other things he's doing and his rehabilitation process makes him think he can do that, which is great. That's probably right around the corner."
