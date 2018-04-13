Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits and throws Friday

Schebler (elbow) has feeling back in his fingers Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Schebler reportedly also hit and threw Friday, showing significant progress in his recovery program. He's eligible to return from the disabled list Tuesday, but he may require a short rehab assignment before returning to the lineup.

