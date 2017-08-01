Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits DL with shoulder strain
Schebler was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder strain Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Reports had surfaced that the outfielder's shoulder was still bothering him, and it seems that the team opted to just have him head to the DL in order to completely solve the problem. Phillip Ervin was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster, although Jesse Winker will likely pick up most of the starts in right field in his stead.
More News
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...