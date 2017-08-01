Reds' Scott Schebler: Hits DL with shoulder strain

Schebler was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder strain Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reports had surfaced that the outfielder's shoulder was still bothering him, and it seems that the team opted to just have him head to the DL in order to completely solve the problem. Phillip Ervin was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster, although Jesse Winker will likely pick up most of the starts in right field in his stead.