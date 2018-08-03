Reds' Scott Schebler: Shut down from throwing
Schebler (shoulder) was returned from his rehab assignment, and he'll cease throwing for a weekC. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Schebler landed on the disabled list July 18 after suffering a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, and he hasn't managed to successfully make throws from the outfield in his rehab stint. He'll return to the team and rest his shoulder for a week before the team decides what the next step is.
