Akiyama is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Akiyama will retreat to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while starting in four of the past five games. The Reds appear content to roll out a timeshare of Akiyama and Aristides Aquino -- who will start Sunday -- in the remaining spot in their outfield alongside everyday players Jesse Winker and Tyler Naquin. Both Akiyama and Aquino will see their opportunities dry up whenever Nick Castellanos (wrist) returns from the injured list.