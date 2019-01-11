Reds' Tanner Roark: Comes to terms with Cincy

Roark signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The deal is worth $10 million, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, as Roark enters his final year or arbitration eligibility. The 32-year-old has taken a step back the last two years with a 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 1.2 HR/9, after a spectacular 2016 in which he had a 2.83 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Roark was traded from the Nationals to the Reds in December and figures to be a major figure in their starting rotation for 2019.

