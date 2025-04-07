Floyd (shoulder) made his 2025 debut with Single-A Daytona on Saturday, covering two innings and striking out two while allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk.

The appearance also marked the professional debut of Floyd, the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. After tossing 91 innings during his final season of college at LSU, Floyd was held out of game action in 2023, and he then missed time due to an elbow injury last spring before undergoing shoulder surgery sometime shortly thereafter. The 23-year-old was fortunate to avoid any setbacks this spring, and though he's now healthy to begin the 2025 campaign, the Reds will likely monitor his innings closely throughout the season.