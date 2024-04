Floyd is on the 60-day injured list with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate due to elbow discomfort, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Floyd is expected to get on the mound this year, per Mayo, but the Reds wanted to give him time to fully heal and build back up before competitive action. This is still a pretty scary injury designation for a pitcher who still hasn't debuted since the Reds selected him out of LSU with the 38th pick in last year's draft.