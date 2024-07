Floyd had shoulder surgery and won't pitch again until 2025, Carlos Collazo of Baseball America reports.

It's not clear exactly when Floyd had the procedure, but he opened the year on the injured list with right elbow discomfort and never pitched before needing shoulder surgery. Depending on the severity of the procedure, Floyd may not be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign. He still hasn't made his pro debut after the Reds selected him with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 draft.