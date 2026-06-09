Reds' Ty Floyd: Back on IL

High-A Dayton placed Floyd on the 7-day injured list June 3 with an undisclosed injury.

Floyd has had multiple elbow surgeries over the past few years, and made it back for two rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League (12:0 K:BB in seven innings) and two appearances for the Dragons (7:4 K:BB in 6.1 innings) before landing back on the shelf. The 24-year-old righty has thrown 41 innings in pro ball since getting drafted with the No. 38 overall pick in 2023 and he has only logged 6.1 innings above Single-A.