The Reds recalled Callihan from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He'll start in left field and bat ninth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for corner infielder Jeimer Candelario (spine), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old had gotten off to a nice start to the season at Louisville, slashing .303/.410/.528 with four home runs and six stolen bases over 106 plate appearances. Callihan is capable of playing three infield spots as well as left field, but his left-handedness could work against him in earning meaningful playing time, as he won't represent a viable platoon mate for fellow lefty hitters Jake Fraley and Gavin Lux.