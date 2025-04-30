The Reds plan to recall Callihan from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After starting the Triple-A season with a .303/.410/.528 slash line alongside four homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and six stolen bases through 106 plate appearances, Callihan will join the big-league club to provide Cincinnati with some depth at second base and left field. With Jeimer Candelario (back) and Austin Hays (hamstring) both currently dealing with injuries, Callihan's impending promotion seemingly indicates a move to the IL for at least one of the two players.