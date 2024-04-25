Benson went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Philadelphia.

Benson put the Reds on the board with a solo home run in the third inning off righty Spencer Turnbull, but his biggest hit came three innings later. The lefty hitter delivered the go-ahead run with two outs off lefty Matt Strahm. Benson was a platoon player in 2023 but is getting more opportunities against southpaws this season. It's not always pretty -- 4-for-22 off them thus far -- but manager David Bell let him stay in the game at a high-leverage moment. Benson, who snapped a career-worst 0-for-18 skid in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, is 3-for-9 in the series heading into the finale Thursday afternoon.