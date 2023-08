Benson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Benson will join fellow lefty hitter Joey Votto on the bench Tuesday while the Guardians bring southpaw Logan Allen to the hill. Though he's coming off a productive weekend in Pittsburgh in which he went 5-for-9 with two walks, four runs and a stolen base, Benson will cede his spot in the outfield to TJ Hopkins in the series opener with Cleveland.