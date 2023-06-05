Benson will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Brewers.

Benson will pick up a fourth consecutive start and appears to have moved ahead of Stuart Fairchild in the pecking order in the Cincinnati outfield behind Jake Fraley and Nick Senzel. The Reds currently have three outfielders residing on the injured list (TJ Friedl, Wil Myers and Henry Ramos), so Benson could end up losing out on steady playing time as soon as one of those three players are activated. Benson provided a lift for fantasy managers during the first three games of the series with Milwaukee, as he went 2-for-9 with three walks and three steals during those contests.