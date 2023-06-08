Benson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 win against the Dodgers.

Benson came to the plate in the ninth inning with no homers over 105 big-league at-bats, but he got on the board in a big way with a two-run walk-off shot. The outfielder has displayed good power in the minors, but he's had trouble making contact as a big-leaguer, striking out in nearly one-third of his plate appearances. A glut of injuries in Cincinnati's outfield has provided Benson with an expanded opportunity to play lately, and he's gone 8-for-24 (.333 average) with three steals over his past eight contests.