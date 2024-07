Benson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Even though injuries have decimated the Cincinnati outfield of late, the lefty-hitting Benson will still hit the bench Wednesday while the Reds oppose a southpaw (Kyle Freeland). Despite slashing just .173/.225/.309 since the beginning of June, Benson looks like he should still have a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching, at least until Cincinnati reclaims some health.