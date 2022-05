Montgomery was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a quadriceps injury April 27 but is expected to be activated this week, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Montgomery began the season at Single-A Fresno and is nearing a return to the team after missing approximately three weeks. Prior to his absence, he hit .264 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases over 13 games.