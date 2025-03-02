Montgomery (shoulder) has appeared in three Cactus League games for the Rockies this spring, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run while playing four innings in center field.

The 22-year-old isn't a serious threat to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, but his involvement in big-league camp this spring suggests he's made a full recovery from the left shoulder surgery he underwent in May. Montgomery was off to a strong start at Double-A Hartford last season before being shut down due to the injury, slashing .283/.313/.500 with two home runs and three stolen bases in 11 games.