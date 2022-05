Montgomery (quadriceps) returned from Low-A Fresno's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with a double in the team's 8-7 win over Rancho Cucamonga.

Montgomery was sidelined for the past three weeks with the quad injury. Fresno eased Montgomery back into action as its designated hitter Tuesday, but the 19-year-old should settle into an everyday role in center field before long.