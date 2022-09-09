Montgomery has a 12-game hitting streak going for Single-A Fresno during which he's compiled a .434/.500/.736 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBI and three steals.

He's shown promise all year long when healthy, as evidenced by his season line of .307/.386/.489 with six homers and nine stolen bases. Whiffs have been a big issue for last year's eighth overall pick (27.6 percent strikeout rate), but he's been noticeably better in that regard during the course of this streak (16.7 percent). Thanks to questions about his hit tool, Montgomery hasn't gotten a lot of hype relative to his status as a top draft pick, so there may be some opportunity to scoop him up on the cheap in dynasty formats.