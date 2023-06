Doyle went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.

Doyle went deep to lead off the game and tally his fifth homer of the season, though he struck out in his other three at-bats. His long ball snapped a 28-game homerless stretch, during which he had only three total extra-base hits and struck out at a 34 percent clip. Despite those struggles, Doyle has retained a regular role in the lineup as the Rockies' centerfielder.