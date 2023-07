Doyle will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Doyle appeared to be at risk of shifting into more of a part-time role, but he should be in store for steady playing time after Kris Bryant (finger) joined Charlie Blackmon (hand) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. While starting in all but one of the Rockies' games so far in the second half, Doyle is batting just .179 but has provided a home run and two stolen bases.