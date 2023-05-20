Doyle will sit Saturday against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Through his first 20 big-league games, Doyle has flashed power (four homers) and speed (six steals). He's also struck out 35.5 percent of the time and is hitting just .237. It remains to be seen if the strikeout issues will overwhelm everything else going forward, but he has a starting job at Coors Field for now, which gives him fantasy appeal as long as he can keep it. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Saturday.