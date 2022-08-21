Serven went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Serven's sixth home run of the season was a two-run shot to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has started 10 of the last 11 games for the Rockies since primary catcher Elias Diaz went down with a wrist injury. Serven is hitting just .229 on the season, but he owned a .265 average at Coors Field entering the afternoon, so he could be a serviceable option at catcher during weeks the Rockies are at home.