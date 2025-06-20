Dollander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Washington, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Dollander snared a second consecutive quality start Thursday, displaying excellent command despite having walked multiple batters in nine of his previous 10 starts. It was a revenge game for the 23-year-old rookie, who gave up nine runs (six earned) in an appearance against the Nationals back in April. In 56.2 innings, Dollander owns a 6.19 ERA and 48:25 K:BB this year. He's on track to face the Dodgers for his next start.