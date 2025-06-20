default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dollander didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Washington, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Dollander snared a second consecutive quality start Thursday, displaying excellent command despite having walked multiple batters in nine of his previous 10 starts. It was a revenge game for the 23-year-old rookie, who gave up nine runs (six earned) in an appearance against the Nationals back in April. In 56.2 innings, Dollander owns a 6.19 ERA and 48:25 K:BB this year. He's on track to face the Dodgers for his next start.

More News