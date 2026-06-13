Rockies' Chase Dollander: Trending toward surgery

Manager Warren Schaeffer said Friday that Dollander will likely undergo surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Rockies were originally optimistic that Dollander would avoid surgery after landing on the IL in May with a sprained elbow, but things appear to have taken a turn after a month of rest. The 24-year-old was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday and will almost certainly be ruled out for the remainder of the season once he goes under the knife.