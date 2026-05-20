Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said Wednesday that Dollander (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for the next 2-to-3 weeks, MLB.com reports.

Dollander landed on the 15-day injured list last week due to a right elbow sprain. He will opt for a rest-and-rehab treatment plan for the time being, though it will take a while for Dollander to rebuild his stamina following the shutdown period. A timetable for Dollander's return won't become clearer until he starts ramping up his throwing again.